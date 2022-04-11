.

•As Sanwo-Olu assures residents of greater opportunities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

The Lagos State Cooperative Societies is said to be currently managing funds worth about N80 billion.

This came as Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that his administration remained relentless in the effort to convert emerging threats to opportunities, leveraging digitalization technologies to deliver learning and educational outcomes.

He also assured the state Cooperatives College, LASCOCO, of his administration’s commitment to providing the much-needed support required to function optimally in turning out professionals needed in the sub-sector in creating the platform and opportunities for Nigerians to pursue and develop careers in Cooperative Business Enterprises.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remarks at the maiden convocation of the Professional Diploma Programme of the Lagos State Cooperative College, LASCOCO, at Oko-Oba, Agege, at the weekend.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, stated, “We have thus established this college out of the need to complement efforts towards the creation of an economy that is knowledge-driven and skill-based in appreciation of the key role of cooperatives in enterprise development, job creation and generation of massive economic opportunities for the teeming population of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the College’s Governing Council, Mr Oyewale Raji, revealed that the number of registered cooperative societies had grown from 108 in 1967 to well over N15,000, with a net asset of N70, 731,066,384.90, N60,384, 99, according to the mid-year report of the cooperative department for year 2016.

He described such a huge number of co-operators managing a stupendous amount of funds of about N80 billion in today’s worth as an essential part of the current administration’s THEMES agenda and a gold mine waiting to be explored and exploited for the betterment of residents.

economic reverberations and trickle-down effects of activities of this sub-sector can only be imagined in terms of improving the economic emancipation of the greater number of our rural dwellers and thus unable to provide assets to collateralize loans from conventional banks and financial institutions,” Raji stated.

Appreciating the state government for the support rendered to it so far, the Provost of the College, Mr Akorede Ojomu, appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to, in his usual manner help overcome some of the challenges facing them, including the procurement of a permanent site to meet NBTE’s requirement of not less than 10 hectares of land and to enable LASCOCO to realize its vision as a global model cooperative institution.

“There are a lot of facilities that are still lacking in the College for which we have presently improvised but which are still required in the long run for the enrichment and standardization of our academic activities. We need demonstration farms, a well-equipped Entrepreneurship Centre for vocational and entrepreneurial training, a pseudo microfinance outfit for students of Microfinance and Enterprise Development to mention but a few” Ojomu appealed

Vanguard News Nigeria