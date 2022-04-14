Lagos —The Covenant God’s Will Ministry, Lagos, has assured that its coming feast of Passover would be an opportune time to return Nigeria to Yahweh in prayers and repentance.

Founder and General Overseer of the ministry, Prophetess Eunice Munonye, in a chat with newsmen on the coming event, starting April 15 to 23, said the week-long celebration would afford members and worshipers of Yahweh the opportunity to commune with their creator and rejoice for all His goodness.

The cleric clarified that Passover, a Bible-decreed festival, was a time of liberation and freedom, which was first marked by the children of Israel on the day they walked out of bondage from Egypt, after 430 years of oppression and suppression.

Prophetess Munonye said: “It will be a time for the church and the congregation of Yahweh to pray for the peace of Nigeria, especially that the poor masses shall have reason to live in peace, in freedom and smile in their country.

“Hardship for the poor masses has been worsening and it is only righteousness that will liberate us from insecurity.”

I, therefore, challenge Nigerians to use this period as a season of reconciliation with Yahweh and come back to Him in true repentance, so that He will once again heal Nigeria and give the country peace.”