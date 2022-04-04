.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to curtail overzealous law enforcement officers, the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a bill to establish a training Institute for law enforcement officers in the State.

The Bill is titled, ‘A Bill for the Establishment of Lagos State Training Institute, to provide for the training of law enforcement officers,’ was read for the third time and subsequently passed during Monday’s plenary.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa who presided over the plenary directed the Acting Clerk, Mr Olalekan Onafeko to send a clean copy of the Bill to the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

Shortly after the passage, the Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade and Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Victor Akande addressed the Assembly correspondents.

Agunbiade said, “The Bill is essentially to sustain the standard for law enforcement agencies of the State and to ensure that enforcement activities are upgraded in line with present realities.”

On his part, Akande added, “We always complain our law enforcement officers are not properly trained. So the executive and legislature decided to look into the lapses that we see in tandem with what we have seen, so that we can have a better law enforcement agencies.

“It (The law) helps in terms of expertise from getting it from outside the country to make it to be more robust.”

The Chairman explained that with the law in place, *We are going to have a better enforcer.”

He stated that the training which would be in phases would be in line with the modus operandi of individual enforcement agencies.

According to him, the operational procedure for LASTMA would be quite different from KAI and other similar agencies.