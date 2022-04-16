By Adeola Badru

A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni has enjoined supporters of both the national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo not to inherit enemies because of the duo.

Mumuni, who contested the gubernatorial election on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State in 2011, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ibadan on Friday, also advised supporters of the two politicians to desist from name-calling and inciting comments in the interest of the party.

Vanguard recalls that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state had few weeks ago declared his intention to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of APC.

Osinbajo, who had worked as commissioner under Tinubu, also declared his intention to run for the same post under APC.

Since the declaration, supporters of the two political gladiators had been going on to project the image of their principals with various forms of comments, skimming, permutations, campaigns of calumny, arguments and counter arguments.

Mumuni, has however, cautioned supporters of the two politicians not to inherit enemies because of their principals, adding that this became necessary in order to avoid unnecessary crises within the party.

He added that he decided to warn the supporters of the two politicians because, both groups have been locked in a hot altercation, especially on social media, creating fear and tension all over the place.

Mumuni, while speaking further, charged Tinubu and Osinbajo supporters to save their energy for the main election, saying whoever emerges as the flag bearer of the party should be supported by all.

Mumuni insisted that Osinbajo has constitutional right to contest the presidency.

He said: “The relationship between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is one that dates back for long. There is no doubt that Asiwaju is a mentor to the Vice President. So, they are one big family.”

“The attainment of Prof. Osinbajo is with the knowledge and support of Asiwaju Tinubu. Power, as they say, intoxicates. Since the VP has tasted power, he may be finding it difficult to leave. Though no one knows if he has had any agreement with his mentor, what is clear is that it is within his democratic rights to express his intention to contest as a stakeholder of the party.”

“Therefore, I urge supporters of both leaders to give peace a chance and ensure that whatever contribution they are making is not toxic and inciting.”

“These toxic and unhealthy commentaries are only doing a great disservice to both personalities. As progressives, our campaigns should be issue-based, factual, devoid of insults and calumny. If Prof. Osinbajo has no ambition, he would have supported the aspiration of Asiwaju because they are one.”

“Don’t inherit enemies because of Tinubu-Osinbajo aspiration. The concern for many of us is just that everyone should be given a level playing field to test their popularity in the primary election.”

“Nigerians should get their voters card and vote for competent leaders during this coming general election. We need very competent hands now because the situation of the country is very sad. It’s therefore our responsibility to save the country together by supporting qualified and experienced persons for various offices,” he said.