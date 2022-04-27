By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lead visioner and converner of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Olajide Adediran, fondly called “Jandor”said the recent defection of the ex- chairman, Prince Sunday Ajayi and few other members has no affect on the focus and fortune of the group.

Recall that the Chairman of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Ajayi was last week sacked over anti-movement activities.

Ajayi was fingered as a seedy mole and a double agent who had been holding clandestine meetings with emissaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC to sell information about the movement.

Ajayi was said to have made botched attempts to rally members of the Lagos4Lagos movement back to the APC, before Jandor ssanctioned the recommendation of the Apex body of the movement for his immediate sack.

He subsequently, in total vindication of allegations leveled against him, made an official return to APC recently.

“Though Ajayi’s response was a watery denial, however the very next day after his sack, he replaced the People’s Democratic Party, PDP flag hoisted at his home with that of the APC and still made a failed last-minute attempt to sway members to join him back to the APC.

“Ajayi have been described by many as a serial traitor whose only loyalty is to his pockets.

“However, the Lagos4Lagos movement remains intact and integration within the PDP structure continues while the focus on sending the APC packing in Lagos come 2023 is unwavering,” Jandor stated.