Lafarge

By Nkiruka Nnorom



Shareholders of Lafarge Africa Plc have endorsed the 200 kobo per share dividend, representing a 100 per cent increase from the 100 kobo paid in 2020.



The increase in dividend payment follows 65.4 per cent growth in the company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) to N51 billion in 2021 financial year. .



The shareholders gave the approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.



Addressing shareholders at the meeting, the Chairman, Prince Adebode Adefioye, attributed the company’s improved performance, namely a 27.1 percent increase in net sales to the rising demand for cement as building and construction activities picked up nationwide.



He said: “The cement industry experienced another year of strong growth, mainly attributable to increased government expenditure on infrastructure and improved real estate investments by private and commercial home builders. Our company benefited from this improved market conditions with volume and price growth; with net sales increasing by 27.1 per cent compared with the previous year, to close at N293.1 billion. The positive impact of increased net sales, moderated cost of sales, selling, distribution and administrative expenses amidst inflation and devaluation pressures resulted in improved margins recorded for the year.



“Through effective governance frameworks, assessments, as well as monitoring and evaluation, we are entrenching a culture of ownership, ethics and corporate responsibility in our activities. We also continue to pursue and leverage strategic partnerships that help to sustain value and with a positive impact on our stakeholder groups.”



Also speaking, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, Country CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, said: “Our 2021 result was a record one and the PAT also was the best profit declared in a decade. Our top-line was mainly driven by volume growth, as well as the price improvement that we have noticed throughout the year, both have contributed to the improvement on our topline compared to last year.



“Our journey has been one of resilience, integrity and innovation, as we strive to meet the needs of our customers while adapting to the changing economic situations and growing demand for sustainable practice in the construction industry.”

