Los Angeles based Nigerian producer, LADI, has been making significant strides in his artistry since his debut in 2019 with ‘GOOD TIME’ ft Wisdom and Thewavvyone, which introduced a refreshing wave that had listeners waiting for more.

Here is his first single for 2022 “Live For Something” which features fast rising artiste Sr. Epoch and huge fan’s favorite, Marvy.

On “Live For Something”, LADI delivers a soft clap afrobeats tune with an urban touch that will get you hooked right until the fade out. The authenticity and unpredictability of the soundscape comes in waves to submerge you even deeper into the high-vibe single.

There’s a resonant amount of sincerity and a strong message behind ‘Live For Something’, both found in the artistes’ vocals and their lyrics which doesn’t happen all too often with Pop tracks, yet it has just proven how refreshing it is to truly make a connection with a track.

MARVY’s reassuring and melodic vocals with Sr. epoch’s striking patois flows both compliment the smooth groove LADI creates to make ‘Live For Something’ a solid jam.