By James Ogunnaike

A presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Nwachukwu, Anakwenze has attributed the nation’s economic woes to lack of foresight by past leaders to combine the natural and human resources to productive ventures.

Anakwenze said this while speaking with journalists after his consultation with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Penthouse residence, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

The aspirant noted that Nigeria should have become a giant of the black nations, if past leaders had made good use of God-given resources properly.

He said, “With avalanche of God-given natural resources, Nigeria ought to have become an export nation of technological devices such as computers, auto mobiles, and airlines”.

Anakwenze, who took a swipe at the APC led government for incurring loans to fund the 2022 budget, maintained that the PDP government under his watch if elected would focus on youths empowerment.

“Nigeria should be leader of all black nations, if we have smart and intelligent leaders”, he stated.

“We need to start investing in the youths. The youths have been destroyed and drowned. My job is to rescue the young people and put them in place to save Nigeria. The old politicians’ time is off. I will give scholarships and skill acquisition and government soft loans to drive their businesses”.

“APC is a failed government, they are taking loans, we don’t need to take loans to service our economy, we need to become an industrial and manufacturing nation. We need to be making cars, trains, and ships, we need to be an export nation of computers. Our young generation can do that. I will empower the youth to make that happen.”

Speaking on the health sector, the PDP stalwart said every region of the country should have specialist hospital to deal with major surgery of the body.

According to him, this will discourage foreign medical trip to overseas by Nigerians.

“I manage 4,000 health doctors in USA. We need specialist hospitals in every region of the country that can do everything like eyes, nose, ear, brain, bone, prostate. In America if your heart and kidney stopped working, we can replace them with another one. Prostrate should not be a deadly disease in Nigeria.