Labour

By Victor Ahiuma-Young



The National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, has called on the Federal Government to set up a presidential task force equipped with the power to confiscate goods smuggled into the country, lamenting that smuggling has almost destroyed the sector.



President of NUTGTWN, John Adaji, said this during the Union’s 100th National Administrative Council, NAC, and 86th Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting.

Adaji, recalled that a similar task force existed during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying since then smuggled goods and counterfeiting of made-in-Nigeria had continued to find their way into the country unhindered.



He frowned at the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, for not effectively combating smuggling, such that cheap smuggled textile products largely from China and other Asian countries continue to flood the local market with little or no access to the locally produced textiles.

Accusing NCS of aiding and abetting smuggling, the NUTGTWN President, claimed that some unscrupulous Customs officers openly escort smuggled goods across the borders.



He alleged that most of the notable smugglers are equally supporters and financials of most politicians, alleging that there was little or nothing they could do to stop them.

He called on “the NCS to be more patriotic and adopt new creative measures that must include consistent raids of the warehouses of smugglers in Kano, Lagos, Kaduna, Onitsha and other cities of the federation.

The promised benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement AFCFTA, will elude Nigeria if the illegal imports of textile fabrics and other products Nigeria have the capacity to produce locally continue to find their way into the Nigerian markets unchecked.



“We acknowledge some measures by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Bank of Industry, BoI, aimed at textile industry revival. We call for an urgent stakeholders’ meeting that must include the Union to objectively review some of the measures to ascertain the level of success as well as challenges. One of the major problems of the industry has been a lack of patronage in spite of the Federal Executive Order 003 on the patronage of locally produced goods. We call on relevant agencies of government to comply with the executive order by patronising locally produced textiles to avert further factory closures and the attendant loss of jobs.”



Adaji urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure holistic implementation of the Cotton Textile Garment, CTG, policy, noting that the textile industry remained a critical plank for addressing the current high level of unemployment and attendant security challenges in the country.



According to the union, “a fully revived textile industry is capable of creating millions of jobs, addressing the security challenges, improving internally generated revenue, reducing billions of dollars import bill incurred annually on textile and apparel, safeguarding and earning foreign exchange for the country. We also urge the state governments to complement Fede