By Ayo Onikoyi

The Chief Executive Officer of Labo Entertainment, Ambassador (Dr.) Olabisi Akanbi touched many lives during the Easter celebration. Akanbi on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 reportedly fed 1,000 less-privileged people at the Welfare Correctional Center, Oregun, Ikeja and Ogun State, giving out food and gift items.

Rescue Nigeria’s Future Leaders Initiative (RNFLI), who partnered the initiative expressed their appreciation.

“We thank the Labo Foundation for this great gesture. This is what many politicians and rich men in Nigeria should do. They need to imbibe this culture in order for the world to go around.”

This is not the first time the Labo Foundation boss has done this, every festive period in Nigeria , he extends his hands of magnaminty to the less fortunate ones in the society.

Amb Olabisi Akanbi is well known for his philanthropic gestures and generosity towards the young and the old and had partnered many NGOs on this lofty crusade.

The President of Rescue Nigeria Future Leaders Initiatives, Comrade Oriyomi Oloyede, described Akanbi as a rare gem, a mentor and inspirational leader, adding that Nigerians should expect more programs from Labo Foundation and Rescue Nigeria’s Future Leaders Initiative.

The program gives opportunities to kids in Nigerian correctional centers in Lagos and outside Lagos.