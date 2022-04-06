Mele Kyari

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd, Mele Kyari is seeking support of National Association of Petroleum and Engineering Gas Workers, NUPENG, National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to tackle the issue of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

He stated this, yesterday, at the 5th quadrennial delegates’ conference holding in Asaba, Delta State.

The conference with theme, “Just Energy Transition: For Oil and Gas Workers Social Welfare and Security,” was attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, represented by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba; Governor of Delta State, represented by his Deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, Group Executive Director (Upstream), NNPC Ltd, Adokiye Tombomieye and other senior government officials.

Speaking on the development, the NNPC GMD told participants at the NUPENG conference said that the impact of pipeline vandalism has reduced the capacity of the country to meet its production quota. He lamented that currently, Nigeria is producing less than 1.5 million barrels per day of crude oil.

Kyari said as major stakeholders in the oil and gas business, time has come for NUPENG and NARTO to collaborate with the NNPC in bringing the issue of crude oil theft to an end.

He said, “You can see the short trouble that we have and what it has caused all of us. But more than this comrades, our locally industries is terribly challenged and you may be aware, we have seen vandal activities around our areas of operations not just in the Niger Delta but across other corridors of product supply.

“Activities of oil thieves that have gotten to a limit that we haven’t seen before almost bringing down this industry to its knees today.

“As we speak, our production total is less than 1.5 million barrels per day. This no doubt will affect the investing companies, they will not have the resources to continue to invest and therefore, make more and more sustainable employment to become a challenge, no doubt about it.

“That is why all of us must practically come together to see how we can contend it. There is so much going on now.

We are leading a process to ensure that we intervene in the security matter.

“We want to ensure that very body is involved, so that ultimately, we are able to get back this industry or otherwise this industry will collapse in our hands and if it does, we will not be talking about employment and this is the reality we are facing today.