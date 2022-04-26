.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin..

The newly sworn in Kwara State Chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party(SDP) Alhaji AbdulAzeez Afolabi has said that, the party is poised to take back power from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) over an alleged non performance and provide participatory and all inclusive leadership.

Representives of the national working committee (NWC) Joseph Abu served as the Electoral Chairman of the Congress of the party held at its state secretariat, Flower Garden Ilorin on Tuesday. .

Recall that members of the SDP in the state are members Loyal to the minister of Information and Culture Alh Lai Mohammed in the ruling APC in the state before they left the party.

Afolabi who spoke on behalf of the newly elected executives of the party in the wards, local government and state levels said that, “the present administration in Kwara state has failed to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people as promised during the O To Ge(enough is enough) Movement revolution that brought the APC led government into power during the 2019 General elections”.

He added that, the leadership of the SDP has dispatched mobilisers and party men that would enlighten the grassroots on the need to have an alternative leadership in the 24- members of the state House of Assembly, 9 members of the National Assembly and crowned it with the executive governor of the state.

He said that, “the ugly development has continued to take serious toll on the residents of the state and that is the reason the SDP as a party has come to provide an alternative platform for Kwarans to bring new ideas and opinions that would usher-in new governance that would transform the state into economic prosperity and well being of the rural populace”.

Afolabi added, ” I want to tell you that, the SDP will replicate the ‘otoge’ movement of 2019 elections against the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in 2023 governorship and other elections in Kwara state.

“The victory of the current Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq in 2019 was facilitated by our group when we were together in APC. We were the strong advocates of the ‘toge’ movement.

“Even though we moved out of APC we still have our structures across all the 16 local government areas of the state. We believe that we will forge ahead.”

The SDP chief also assured that the party would present men and women of substance for the victory of the party for various elective posts in 2023 elections.

He said that “the current dispensation is different from the previous ones. This time around personality matters. SDP will present people of substance in the 2023 elections across board to represent our party.”

He also promised that all aspirants of the party will be given a level playing ground.

He added that, “I am a broad-minded person. I believe in equity, fairness and justice. As far as I am concerned all members who are aspiring for one position or the other should go to the field and work.

“It is the output of their work that will tell us who will be the flagbearers of our party.

“The party will give everybody free opportunity to operate without any interference.”