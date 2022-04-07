The Kwara State Government has launched a collaborative initiative with HerVest, an inclusive fintech in Nigeria, to project finance and train 1,000 rural female farmers across the state.

The initiative launched through the Office of the Agriculture Technical Adviser to the Executive Governor, commenced on April 2, 2022, in the LGA’s communities of Ajase-Ipo (Kwara South), Lade Patigi (Kwara North) and Ilorin (Kwara Central). The gender-based programme is designed to equip women farmers in Basic Agronomic Practices and Financial Literacy, to enable them to make informed farming, and agribusiness decisions while providing them with access to credit, key inputs, and markets to grow their farm enterprises.

The Gender Finance Project is in alignment with the 10-Year Agricultural Transformation Plan of the Kwara State Government led by His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, which is designed to ensure food security, generate employment opportunities, and reduce poverty rate.

At the commencement of the training exercise, the HerVest team led by the Technical Advisor on Agriculture to the Kwara State Government, Abdulquawiy Olododo had a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency, Kayode Alabi, to flag-off the initiative.

During the visit, the CEO and Co-founder, HerVest, Solape Akinpelu spotlighted the existing $42 billion gender finance gap and discussed HerVest’s mission to bridge this chasm by linking urban women with opportunities to impact invest in female farmers by providing them with access to credit, extension services and premium markets through a gender-focused lens.

She further expressed her excitement in collaborating with the state government on this feat while emphasizing female empowerment as an organic catalyst for economic growth. According to her, women are natural accelerators who reinvest a large percentage of their income into their households and therefore should be empowered with capacity.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency, Mr. Kayode Alabi, applauded the groundbreaking project and expressed the state’s readiness to support it while also validating the need for gender inclusion in global entrepreneurship through agriculture.