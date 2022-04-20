Kwankwaso

…Vows to address insecurity, revamp economy, others.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to secure the nation, revamp the economy and unite Nigerians, saying he is “angry with the status quo”.

This is just as the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strong man in the Northwest said he is sure of his victory in the 2023 presidential elections.

Kwankwaso disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday at the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Secretariat, Abuja, shortly after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms.

The presidential hopeful declared that he has served the nation in various capacities faithfully under the APC and the PDP, contributing immensely to its growth even though he later realised that both parties lacked clear cut ideologies.

He affirmed that the NNPP would gain power with the support of Nigerians and stakeholders, regardless of the odds stacked up against it.

Kwankwaso said, “From 1998 to 2014, I was governor of Kano twice, Minister of Defence, and member of NDDC board representing Northwest, but I came to realise that we were together in the PDP for the purposes that the party was formed that was to get rid of military rule.

“It was later that I realised there was so many differences (within the PDP). The ideology was completely different, and it became so difficult for us to work together.

“In 2015, I became a senator under the APC and worked for the party, believing that they were real progressives. Unfortunately, we realized that the PDP was even better.

“I am angry with the status quo, but for those who are satisfied with the status quo, ranging from insecurity to the issue of economy that is so much in shamble across this country, it is unfortunate that they will continue to be in the ruling party.

“I am happy to say that I have already paid the N30m to the party for the expression of interest and presidential nomination forms. Let me call on all Nigerians, especially my brothers and sisters who are in this game of politics to do what I have done, and that is to join NNPP.

“While we are calling on everyone to join the NNPP, I want to remind Nigerians that this is a progressive party that wants to change the political landscape of the country. I want to tell them that those who really want to serve this country should join hands with us.

“But for those of us who believe in the unity of this country, Nigeria is divided like never before, we are the people who have decided to come together to make sure we have one Nigeria no matter which religion you practice. We have to come together to fight them and make sure Nigeria is returned to peace and modern world economy.”