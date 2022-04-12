patient undergoing kidney surgery

Kidney stone

In a bid to breakthrough in African society, people neglect to observe their health status while running around achieving various goal.

Kidney stone is a popular condition on the list of Kidney diseases.Because the stones can be so small that you may not even notice them. Some people have it and they don’t know.

Because the stones can be so small that you may not even notice them. But if you have good knowledge about it, you will know how to help yourself, so that it doesn’t become a problem or bigger issue later.

That’s how the term kidney stone came about.We have been told concurrently in this group that the basic function of your kidney is to remove waste and excess fluid from your blood to make your urine.

But sometimes, this waste in the blood may be so much more than the fluid available to form your urine, and so the waste builds up in your kidney in what is called Stones.

Kidney stones affect men more than women, but it happens to both gender.Sometimes, you see a man trying to urinate, and suddenly he starts feeling pains while doing so.

The larger the stone he is trying to pass out, the more the pain.

The reason for the pain is that the person is trying to pass out the stones from the kidney while urinating.

So, what are the signs of Kidney stones?

1. Pain while urinating

2. Pain in the abdomen

3. Sometimes, the person may feel pain at the waist or lower back.

4. Blood in the urine

The more water you drink, the more you can easily dissolve some of the stone crystals back into the fluid that forms your urine, and so you can easily pass it out.

One good thing you can do for yourself if you have a kidney stone is to drink plenty of water.

Especially for those that have a lot of calcium loss.

One way to prevent kidney stones is to watch your diet

This excess calcium could find its way to your blood, to be eliminated via the kidney and when the calcium crystal accumulates, it can form stones.

Sometimes the calcium can accumulate at the prostate, to increase the PSA abs cause increased prostate calcification, also making urination a problem. This is another lecture for another day. Sometimes, calcium can be found in some of your foods.

Another way to prevent kidney stones is to detoxify.

One of the wastes your body produces which is to be excreted by the kidney is uric acid.

These uric acids can accumulate and form stones.You get uric acid from mostly protein foods and it is usually a by-product during the digestion of protein

These uric acids can accumulate and form stones.

Can Infection cause Kidney stones?

When you detoxify, your body eliminates most of these uric acids through other means, especially through sweating.

A urinary tract infection can cause a kidney stone

When a bacteria build up in your urinary tract, it can produce ammonia which combines with other minerals to form struvite kidney stones.

What product is good for the treatment o Kidney stones?

1. Roclear

2. Renonature

The above are TCM products that can help treat Kidney stones.

3. Pro one

PRO One has diuretic and lithontriptic properties of Gokshur, Varun and Pashanbhed which help to regulate urinary tract functions and dissolve stones, as well as promote prostate health.

It is Nephroprotective, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in nature. Kanchanar helps to promote healthy Prostate size, maintain smooth urine flow, support urinary tract, and improve kidney function. So the product treats both Kidney issues as well as Prostate issues.

To detoxify, you can either do so through a detoxifying machine. You can have one at home, it’s not expensive.

A single Detox session will remove a lot of waste including uric acids and heavy metals from your system.

Another way to detoxify is to use a Chinese herb called MOXA.

If you have a detoxifier at home, you can detoxify yourself and your family at least once every month.

This involves a Warm foot bath with the Moxa herb.

It requires a little training to do that. In this case, the person will use a detector probe to trigger the acupuncture points and study the meridians of the body.

This detector probe is placed on the palm because every organ in our body has nerve endings to connect to our palm. Once you know the right point to trigger, you can send energy signals to the organ responsible for initial treatment. It is a Traditional Chinese method of treatment. Tho’ it requires you being trained to know how to do it.

In Moxa bag pack, there are 20 bags in it. It means a pack can be used by one person 20 times, or 20 persons can use a pack once.

Another device that can help you detoxify is the Infrared Spectrum Bucket and Room.

The Infrared Energy spectrum bucket or Room uses The thermal, The Resonance and The Penetrating effects to achieve this.

Though it has a multi-dimensional health function ranging from detoxification to treatment to immune-boosting etc, so it’s highly beneficial, but its expensive.

For the Moxa bag, you place one of the bags containing the Moxa herb into a bowl of hot water. Allow the water to cool a bit then submerge your leg into the bowl and stay for 30 minutes. The Moxa herb will permeate your skin, enter through the pores and flush out toxins from your system into the water as well as disinfect you because Moxa herb has an antiseptic property by nature.

Reaction

I have been battling diabetes coupled with erectile dysfunction for years, but the combination of Vigrx for men and NITKICK gave me a feeling I haven’t experienced in years after trying several others. I was told to take the Vigrx for men for 2 months as the erectile dysfunction won’t just disappear in a month due to the diabetic drugs am using. Can I use these supplements alongside like the Heart pill ? If yes , kindly explain how to use as I experience erratic heart beat especially when I need to do a bit of physical exercise or lift something up – Jide

It’s Fulfilling to know you got an amazing result with the Combination of vigrx for men and Nitkick. Vigrx does more corrective work and that’s why it’s advised to take it for two to three months, while Nitkick gives instant erection. As regards the Heart pill, it’s good for helping erratic heartbeats which happen And are known as Arrhythmias.

It’s simply irregular heartbeats. When your heartbeat doesn’t follow the regular rhythm, it’s arrhythmia, Sometimes it may be too fast or too slow So the irregular heartbeat doesn’t concern exercise or sleep on normal occasions.

Heartbeats are controlled by electrical impulses and arrhythmia occurs when the electrical impulse in the heart doesn’t work properly. Sometimes, you may experience a premature heartbeat which occurs when your heart skips one or two beats, Most times, it is caused by stress, or strenuous exercise, or stimulants like caffeine or nicotine. Heart pill works best when combined with Quantuminplus which balances the electrolytes to deliver electrical signals to the heart.

