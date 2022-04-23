KKN Records INC also known as KKN Music Group has assured music lovers worldwide that the Label will be releasing two Music Videos from the Street EP Project. As well as carry out other mind-blowing activities before the end of the year.

KKN Record Label added that the firm has embarked and completed different activities including Street EP release and as well as unveiled programs before December to entertain music lovers globally.

The KKN Music Executives gave the assurance on Sunday through a statement made available to newsmen, after releasing pictures and videos which had become subject of discussion among music lovers that have started describing the company as a source that would redefine the music entertainment industry.

According to KKN Music group the Record Label was set up to assist young and talented Artists in the music industry to achieve their dream of singing and performing for the World.

The KKN Records Executives fondly referred to as KKN Music group management also affirm that the target of this music label was to lift to Stardom over 6 African Musicians in the Entertainment industry in the next 5 years. The KKN Management and recording INC further added that so far, over two Nigerians musicians, Alvin Richkid and Rich Episode have been signed to the label and debut Street EP has been completed with two video’s coming soon from the KKN project and that plans were already concluded to sign more artistes in the foreseeable future.

KKN Records INC also known as KKN Music Group is a Nigerian music Label created to manage the development of songs, production of music , manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of intellectual properties.