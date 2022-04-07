General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, Vani Malik presenting a cheque for the educational sponsorship of 30 girls at the Dream Catchers Academy, in fulfilment of promise made at the Kimberly-Clark mill commissioning in February, 2022.

By Elizabeth Osayande

As part of efforts to improve the total well being of the female gender in Nigeria, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, a leader in baby care and essential feminine products, has fulfilled its promise to provide girls at the Dream Catchers Academy with scholarships.

The scholarship was in addition to two sets of donations, which included furniture donation to Agodo Alara Community Primary School; and the gift of 5000 Huggies diapers and 5000 Kotex sanitary pads to I-Care Foundation, an NGO that provide welfare to the underprivileged, both in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The promise of the scholarship was made in February 2022, at the commissioning of its factory in Ikorodu, which had in attendance the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Yemi Osinbajo and the Executive Governor of Lagos state, Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu amongst other key stakeholders.

At the event, the General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, Vani Malik, revealed the company’s plans to provide scholarships to 30 girls from Dream Catchers Academy, a non-governmental organization that carter for the educational need of orphaned and under-served girls in Ikorodu. The donation was done through the company’s Kotex She Sabi initiative, which champion women and girls’ progress, by fighting period stigmas.

At the presentation recently of the cheque, and hand-over ceremonies to the Dream Catchers Academy and Agodo Alara Community Primary School, that had in attendance, the Oba of Ikorodu, His Royal Highness Kabiru Adewale Sotobi, among other dignitaries, the General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, Vani Malik explained the importance of the gestures to improving lives of women and girls..

His words: ” These donations by Kimberly-Clark Nigeria are part of our commitment to enrich the lives of those in our communities, especially women, girls and children. Beyond commitment to the implementation of Nigeria’s national roadmap for industrialization – to create jobs, substitute imports and boost exports, education is very important to us, and we are dedicated to ensuring that children are able to reach their full potential and enjoy good education in a comfortable learning environment.” Malik reiterated..

Expressing delight to Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, HRH, Oba Sotobi said that: “We thank the leadership of Kimberly-Clark for contributing this token for the benefit of our children – the future leaders – and the glory and development of the Ikorodu community. Kimberly-Clark has not only been able to extract commitment from the State and Federal Governments to repair our roads, thereby providing easier access to neighbouring communities and expanding the reach of investors and more manufacturing companies to Ikorodu, the company is now showing their care to the Ikorodu community further by helping to provide comfortable infrastructure for our children. ” Oba of Ikorodu stated.

While, the Headmistress of Agodo Alara Community Primary School, Mrs. M.I Adeniyi, thanked Kimberly-Clark Nigeria for presenting the school with equipment that would foster learning and improve the educational experience of the students. She also expressed gratitude to the corporation and the Oba for prioritising the comfort of the children as the students expressed happiness at the donation of the school furniture, dancing and singing at the ceremony.

Also, the representatives of I-Care Foundation expressed their appreciation and thanked the management of Kimberly-Clark Nigeria for offering a helping hand and improving the welfare conditions of those impacted by the foundation.

Kimberly-Clark has over the years, enhanced the hygiene and comfort of thousands of women and children through its Huggies Hospital Sampling program and the She Sabi initiative, as well as other strategic partnerships with Plan International to distribute menstrual hygiene pads in Borno State; Oyo State government as part of the hospital sampling in Oyo State; and Water Aid to improve water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for communities in Lagos State.