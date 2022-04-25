By Precious Chukwudi



Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian and her boo, Pete Davidson, were seen together at the Kennedy Centre in Washington D.C.

At the event, Pete’s friend, Jon Stewart, was awarded the 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Pete and Kim were photographed during the ceremony.

Other celebs in attendance at the event included Steve Carrell, Samantha Bee, Ed Helms and Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney were also present.

Speaking about his close friend Stewart, Davidson joked on stage: “Who couldn’t love this guy?

“Probably the most controversial thing he’s done is being friends with me.

“Is Jon really my friend? I don’t know if we’re really friends or if this is a make-a-wish type thing.”