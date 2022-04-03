—Condemns Abuja-Kaduna train attack

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–AS bloodletting in the country continues unabated, the Accord Party has told President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately restructure the security architecture with a view to adapt it in sync with the modern-day realities of efficient and effective protection of citizens.

The party also bemoaned the rising spate of killings across the country, describing as barbaric and condemnable the recent attack on an Abuja-bound train along Abuja-Kaduna railway.

Accord Party in a statement issued by its National Legal Adviser, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, challenged the security agencies to up their ante in the protection of the lives and property of Nigerians.

The party said that the attack by the bandits, which left about nine persons dead, many others wounded and kidnapped, was one too many to be wished away.

While it condoled with victims and families of the bereaved, it wished that injured speedy recovery, adding that masterminds of the dastardly act should have a rethink and imbibe good conscience and human sympathy.

The party said, “life has become brutal and short in Nigeria”, adding that it feared that the situation would lead to a catastrophic end if governments at all levels failed to rise up to the urgent call of the moment and embark on massive job creation and investment in intelligence gathering.

It “admonished the security agencies to be rather proactive than reactionary in tackling the menace of banditory, adding that the perilous situation at hand demands synergy and intelligence sharing between the various security formations in the country.”

Similarly, it charged citizens not to lose hope in the ability of the country to overcome its present security and economic challenges, but to pray more in seeking God’s intervention, especially in this holy month of Lent and Ramadan.

While expressing confidence in the capacity of the armed forces to defeat the insurgency and banditory bedeviling the country, Accord Party promised that the party will bring sweeping changes in the security arrangement of the country when it emerges victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

To this end, the party urged Nigerians to vote massively for the Accord candidate in the 2023 Presidential election if the country must witness a genuine transformation in all aspects of her socio-economic and political life.