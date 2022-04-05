.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, declare a full-fledged war on these unscrupulous elements tagged terrorists who engage in massive killing and wanton destruction of property in Niger State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary observed a minute silence in honour of those killed in a recent Bandit attack in Guni, Munyan Local Government Area of Niger State resulting in Boat Mishap.

The Upper Chamber has also directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to immediately provide relief materials and medical teams to the surviving victims.

Resolutions of the Senate on Tuesday were sequel to a motion titled, “recent Bandit attack in Guni, Munyan Local Government Area of Niger resulting to Boat Mishap” and sponsored by Senator Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East.

In his presentation, Senator Musa who came under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Order as amended, said that “the Senate notes that a boat conveying residents of Guni town capsized in Guni-Zumba ‘River killing about 20 persons escaping attacks by bandits in Niger State; $2 Notes also that the victims, including women and children from Guni in Munyan Local Government Area, were said to have lost their lives on Wednesday morning;

“Observes that the incident comes amid attacks by gunmen across communities in Niger state, which has resulted in killings, abductions, and displacement of scores of residents;

“Observes also that the incident occurred when bandits simultaneously invaded the two communities, forcing the locals to flee;

“Worried that these attacks by armed groups have continued in the North-west and North-Central Niger State despite repeated government assurance to address the escalating atrocities; and

“Worried also that these unscrupulous elements have continued to issue statements via radio and people, security agencies, as well as the government, are all aware of their threats and nothing is being done.”

