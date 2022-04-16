By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Piqued by the renewed armed herdsmen killings in Benue state, President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide and Chairman of leaders of Benue ethnic socio-cultural groups, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said the killings were clear signs that “President Muhammadu Buhari has been overwhelmed.”

Chief Ihagh who spoke weekend in Makurdi lamented the renewed killings in Benue, Plateau and Kaduna states by bandits. He insisted that the President had become helpless and was incapable of ruling Nigerians and should honorably step aside.

Hear him: “the truth is that the President has become helpless because the situation has overwhelmed his government and they are refusing to accept that fact.

“This government cannot stop these killings and they have left everyone to believe the claims making the rounds that they were the ones that brought these people into the country and cannot control them anymore.

“Every day Nigerians are being killed and nobody says anything aside telling us that they are on top of the situation, yet nothing is done about it.

“President Buhari is failing in his duties. How can you presided over the killings in Nigeria after you swore to an oath to defend Nigerians. The killings are too many.

“The President must sit up or step aside because Nigeria is currently pregnant. Everyday people are being killed and we have a President who is doing nothing, why did we then elect him if he came to watch the people being killed the manner it is happening and he is not doing anything. It gives the impression that you are part of it because you are not doing enough to stop it.”