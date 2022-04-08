.

**Says unfortunate security developments in Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto & Katsina are of serious concern to FG

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

In the aftermath of deadly terrorists/bandits’ attacks on many communities in the country and the killing of many citizens including security personnel, Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi said on Thursday night that Security checks have confirmed that most banditry activities are perpetrated by people living in contiguous communities, using unpatriotic people in the same communities as agents that aids them with intelligence in carrying out their nefarious activities.

In this regard, Dingyadi said, “Recent unfortunate security developments in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, and some part of Sokoto State are of serious concern to government”.

Consequently, he said, “The Police is re-strategizing its kinetic and non-kinetic operations with a view to crush all forms of security challenges in the country.

Also Read:

Updated: 17 soldiers, 3 locals die in terrorists’ raid of Kaduna military base

Speaking during a media parley with newsmen in Abuja following recent attacks on military and police formations, he said, “Government’s commitment to maintaining peace, provision of safety in order to create a conducive environment for economic growth, will continue to require the support of all Nigerian to promote inclusiveness and consistent campaign against enemies of our collective good”.

“Policing infrastructure is currently receiving attention, to strengthen kinetic operations against mindless persons or groups orchestrating violence against Nigerians.

“The recent deployment of drones by the Nigeria Police, for surveillance of vulnerable locations and deployment of additional Explosive Ordinance Devices to detect bombs and other covert measures will help in curtailing violent crimes.

He called on community leaders to appeal to all peace-loving members of their communities to cooperate with security agencies in their efforts at fighting bandits and other senseless elements threatening peace and security saying, “Your continuous support to policing endeavours will strengthen the needed synergy between the police and citizenry in the fight against all forms of violent crimes in Nigeria, together we will win the peace and enhance security.

Responding to questions of low morale in the police force as a result of consistent killings by bandits, terrorists and armed robbers, Dinyadi said, “People are just counting civilian casualties. Many people are not counting casualties from the security agencies, which is very demoralizing.

“You know it is the Nigerian Policeman that is everywhere in this country even in rural areas. That is why you have more policemen being killed. But right now, we are paying greater to better-kitting policemen and arming them properly. That is why we are boosting our intelligence operations and acquiring technology/drones to boost our policing efforts.

On the issue of welfare and police salary, in particular, the minister said, “We are fast-tracking the process to commence the payment. People have no cause to doubt our intention. In fact, Mr President is aware of it, it was his initiative. So we at the ministry, the Police Management team in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance are working assiduously to resolve the issue because it involves figures and facts also”.

Vanguard News Nigeria