By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-A BAYELSA State governorship hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, Ebegha Tarelayefa, has expressed sadness over the killing of an APC chieftain, Sunday Frank-Oputu, saying the killing was one too many in the state.

He said the people of the state was tired of the many unresolved murders, noting that the recent brutal killing of Frank-Oputu in his sleep at his residence in Yenagoa must be subjected to thorough investigations, regretting that such incidents had become a recurrent decimal because perpetrators were not found and brought to book.

Tarelayefa in a statement in Yenagoa, urged the state government and security agencies especially the police to use the case of Frank-Oputu as a test case that they had woken up from their slumber.

The governorship hopeful, who commisearted with the family of the deceased Frank-Oputu and the entire APC family said it was high time the opposition party put its house in order in the state.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I received the brutal murder of one of our outspoken party leaders, Sunday Frank-Oputu Oputu. The assassination is one too many in our dear state Bayelsa.

“We have had many unresolved killings in this state and this trend has continue because the perpetrators are never found and brought to book.

“I, hereby, challenged the the state government and security agencies in Bayelsa to use the case of Frank-Oputu as a wake-up call. For the first time, let us unmask the killers and bring them to justice. Frank-Oputu Oputu must not die in vain.”