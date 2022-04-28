Senate

•Senate chasing shadows —Afenifere

•Criminalising ransom payment, unenforceable —SANs

By Henry Umoru, Dapo Akinrefon & Onozure Dania

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, and lawyers yesterday faulted the passage of a bill seeking to amend the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, and prohibit the payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria by the Senate.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The bill was laid by the Committee’s Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), before consideration.

Bamidele in his presentation, said the bill seeks to outlaw the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorists for release of any person who had been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped.

According to the lawmaker, “the overall import of this bill is to discourage the rising spate of kidnapping and abduction for ransom In Nigeria, which is fast spreading across the country.”

He disclosed that in the memoranda presented to the committee, a plethora of issues relating to the subject matter of terrorism and terrorism financing in line with global best practices were raised.

He assured that the amendment to the Terrorism Act would set standards and regulatory system intended to prevent terrorist groups from laundering money through the banking system and other financial networks.

“Having policies in place to combat financing of terrorism will surely reduce or eliminate privacy and anonymity in financial and other sundry transactions as it relates to the subject in our society,” he added.

Bamidele explained further that the need to comprehensively review the Terrorism Prevention Act arose from the unfavorable ratings of Financial Act Task Force (FATF) recommendations of Nigeria’s Mutual Evaluation Report and consequent placement of Nigeria in FATF’S International Cooperation and Review Group Process with its impending sanctions on Nigeria’s economy.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks after the bill was passed, said it would compliment the federal government’s efforts in the fight against insecurity when signed into law by the President.

He said: “It is our belief here in the Senate, that this bill, by the time it is signed into an Act by Mr. President, will enhance the efforts of this government in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, and other associated and related vices.

“This is one piece of legislation that can turn around not only the security situation in Nigeria, but even the economic fortunes of our country.

“We have done so much as a government, in terms of infrastructural development across all parts of this country, but because security situation is not the kind of situation that we all want, this tends to overshadow all the tremendous and massive developments in our country.

“I believe that the Executive will waste no time in signing this bill into law, and it is our hope that this additional piece of legislation will achieve the purpose for which it has been worked upon by the Senate, and, indeed, the National Assembly and, for the reason for which it would also be signed by Mr. President.”

The Senate, thereafter, adjourned plenary session till May 10, 2022, for the Sallah break.

Afenifere reacts

Reacting to the development yesterday, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, faulted the Senate’s decision on the amended act, saying it had chosen to chase shadow.

National Publicity Secretary of the Yoruba body, Mr Jare Ajayi said: “The amendment leaves the substance to chase the shadow as well as further punishing the victims and their families.

“The passage of this particular Bill again demonstrated how government, including our lawmakers, often leave the substance and go for the shadow in their approach to serious national issues.

“Is the payment of ransom the problem or the act of kidnapping itself? According to those behind the Bill, the intention is to block the source of money which seems to be the motivation for kidnappers.

“But what happens to the victims? Without advocating for the continuation of this dastardly act, is the Senate saying that the families of kidnap victims should fold their arms and watch their person’s life wasted?”

Olalekan Ojo, SAN

Also reacting, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, said: ”If a case of sharing of budgetary provisions is made against senators, it will constitute the crime of stealing or conversion for which they can be prosecuted.

”No senator has the right to convert or steal funds allocated for constituency projects. Constituents can move the appropriate anti-graft agencies to investigate and prosecute them if there is prima facie case against them .

”On the amendment to the anti Kidnapping law to make payment of ransom a crime, criminalising ransom payment is most unreasonable and unrealistic. It is a law that will be observed by breaching it.”

Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, former Attorney-General of Lagos State

Another lawyer and former Attorney-General of Lagos State, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, said: ”At first and second glance, the criminalisation of payment of ransom to Kidnappers would appear wicked , insensitive and contrary to the welfare of the citizens that the state has sworn to protect.

”How do you explain to a family member who has made concerted efforts to raise substantial funds to free a loved one that he or she will now be facing criminal action. It appears grossly unfair.

”Nonetheless the issue of kidnapping needs to be dealt with from different perspectives of theories of punishment for crimes . If we emphasize the retribution notion, it requires that crimes and criminal acts must be dealt with to ensure that criminality is prevented and sanctioned by punitive measures, hence the need to ensure that ransom payment is prevented. If ransoms are not paid, kidnapping will abate but will not be totally eradicated.

”An analogy could be made to imposition of severe sentence for receiving stolen property as compared to stealing. It is generally believed that if there are no receivers, no stealing of property would be rampant.

”However, if one views the criminalization of ransoms payment from the perspectives of the relatives of the kidnapped. If ransoms are not paid, their relatives are likely to be killed. The argument could be made , that they are in moral dilemma and the state is wrongly criminalising what seems to be a moral and emotional decision thrust on them by circumstances beyond their control.

The argument can be stretched further that there is no victim for which they are being punished. However criminal laws are social and legal instruments not only made to punish but to also prevent crimes which in this case is rampant kidnapping of citizens.”