One of the pictures showed men, with half of them standing and the other half seated.

On March 28, terrorists attacked the Kaduna-bound train, killing eight passengers, injuring 41 and kidnapping scores of others

Recall that the terrorists had threatened to kill the abductees if government fails to provide what they want.

Later on, a video of the victims surfaced online. The video which must have been shared online by those who kidnapped them, (terrorists), had the victims pleading with the federal government to come to their rescue.

In a report recently published by Vanguard, the terrorists said: “It’s not about money, Govt knows what we want”.