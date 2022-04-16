Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Relatives and friends of the abducted train passengers on Friday, said they have been assured by the Federal Government that the channel of discussions with the terrorists has been opened.

They however,warned the Nigerian Railway Corporation against attempt to resume train services without rescuing their loved ones who were kidnapped by the terrorists.

Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, leader of the kidnapped relatives who addressed journalists on behalf of others in Kaduna on Friday, said that after the expiration of the 72-hour-ultimatum handed down to the Federal Government, “we are happy that the government has started discussing with the abductors of our relatives.

He called on the government to speed up the process of the negotiation for the release of their loved ones by the bandits unhurt. Jimoh said it has not been easy for the families since the attack, and warned the NRC against the proposed resumption of train services without first rescuing the kidnapped victims.

“It is true that we gave the Federal Government 72 hour ultimatum which expired yesterday(Thursday) midnight.

“We are grateful to God that before the expiration of the 72 hours, we heard from the Federal Government after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday through the Minister of Information that the government is already on top of the situation with what has happened.

“We acknowledge it and we appreciate it. But what we want to add is that the government should speed up the process of discussion with them(terrorists) so that they can release our people soonest. This is our appeal now.”

“The NRC should not be talking about reopening their services now when our people are still in captivity. “

