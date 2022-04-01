Keystone Bank Limited, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, has announced the re-opening of its revamped Ikota-VGC, Lagos branch for commercial operations.

A statement by the lender on Friday, said the reopening of the branch located at Ikota Shopping Complex, H518 Rd, 3 V.G.C, Lagos, comes after months of renovations and “is part of its vision to offer seamless and more convenient banking experiences to its large base of retail and commercial customers in the area.

The bank added that the development is also in line with its drive to reach a wider audience and meet the needs of customers in the area and beyond, specifically the retail/MSME who are in need of a service-oriented bank that will work with them to grow their businesses.

“It is our hope that the branch will become a pivotal point of use for them and the surrounding neighbourhoods and be incorporated into their daily lives while we help them unlock their growth potential.

“We are extremely grateful to have such great support and understanding from our customers and the community while these exciting changes were being completed. The people and businesses in Ikota and environs are important to Keystone Bank and we wanted to show them just how important they were by undertaking these renovations.”

“As a bank that is wholly committed to supporting small and medium sized enterprises as they set up, establish and mature, we will continue to work with businesses in the Ikota vicinity, providing them with the advice and financial support they need to innovate and grow.

“Business services will resume at 8:00am to 4:00pm, Mondays to Fridays. New and existing customers are welcome to visit the branch to carry out in-branch transactions as well as other important banking business,” the statement added.

Keystone Bank Limited is a technology and service-driven commercial bank, offering tailor-made convenient and reliable solutions to customers’ needs.