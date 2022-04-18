By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state sector commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Yusuf Aliyu Haruna Kiru, has said that his command has launched a week long operations in Kebbi state, as Christians celebrate Easter.

According to him, the operation intends to keep our roads safe before Easter and assist those travelling for Easter to ensure accident free period during and after the celebrations.

Kiru noted that, the operation was successful because all components of the corps are currently partaking in the week long operation going on at high ways and local ways to ensure safety which will continue beyond Easter “we wish to inform motorist that our laws are still enforce not obsolete, the corps resolve to ensure safety of lives of roads users and pedestrians remains unshaken violators be warned he said.

While congratulating Nigerians on Easter, kiru urged road users to use the period to ensure their vehicles are roads worthy and to avoid over speeding, over loading dangerous and careless driving.