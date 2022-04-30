By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Deputy Governor of Katsina State, QS Mannir Yakubu, who is interested in contesting for the state governorship in 2023 has said that Katsina State and Nigeria at large are at a crossroad of economic and security challenges due to global economic downturn.

Mannir however noted that concerted efforts has been made by the Federal and the State Governments on the situation which has impacted negatively on Nigeria and Katsina State, particularly.

The Katsina Deputy Governor made the disclosure at a press conference on Friday where he unveiled his development agenda for the state if elected into the governorship office in 2023.

According to the governorship hopeful, his developmental agenda will uplift further the standard of living of the people of the state from the prevailing challenges it is facing at the moment.

In his words:

“One may ask why, how and from where the situation emanates. We are all aware of the current happenings impacting negatively on the global economy while grappling to tame the challenges posed by insecurity, then COVID-19 pandemic came up. The Russia-Ukraine war further worsened the situation resulting in inflation and depreciation of our currency. The overall effect led to the economic slowdown and paucity of funds being experienced which is affecting governance in Nigeria and Katsina State in particular.”

To change the narratives, Mannir “calls for a disruptive thinking that will provide a sustainable solution capable of reversing the negative trend and putting Katsina State on a sound track of social and economic development.”

Mannir said he decided to join the governorship race after “wide consultations with relevant stakeholders and having fulfilled the religious obligation of contributing his efforts towards societal development.”

The katsina State Deputy Governor who recently presented himself

to contest for the state’s governorship office at the APC state secretariat said “he believes that he is eminently qualified for the exalted position and if given the opportunity to lead the state, he promised to make trust, integrity, and the fear of God his guiding light.”

In addition to that, Mannir said he will ensure adherence to moral and ethical standards as well as rely on integrity, competence and hard work in governance, assuring that with these principles, the good people of Katsina State will find him a dependable ally.

The Katsina Deputy Governor also noted that if elected his approach to governance will ensure continuity of the present restoration agenda of the Masari led Government which he has been a part of, focussing on the following six pillars: Education, Agriculture, Health, Trade and MSME Development, Security and Social Reforms.