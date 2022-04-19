.

A potential juror in Blac Chyna’s $108 million lawsuits against the Kardashians has asked to be excused because he “can’t be neutral” as he had watched Kim’s sex tape and “would be replaying it in his head” during the proceedings.

The reality star, Blac Chyna whose real name is Angela White, had brought in a lawsuit accusing the billionaire clan of deliberately plotting to have her hit E! TV show Rob and Chyna terminated.

Chyna is seeking $108 million in damages, according to court documents — $44 million for “past economic damage” and $64 million for “future economic damage”.

During the afternoon session, Judge Alarcon empanelled jurors and asked their names, marital status, and occupation before attorneys for both sides grilled jurors on whether they felt they could render a fair and impartial decision in the case.

“I have never watched the Kardashian show but I have watched the Kardashian sex tape and I don’t think I could be neutral in this case,” a juror said, causing laughter to break out in the courtroom.

After a break, the same prospective juror volunteered: “I’m going to be playing that sex tape in my head and possibly not listening too closely…

“I think we got the point,” Judge Alarcon said, cutting off the juror’s detailed account.