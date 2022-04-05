.

. Supports gov’s peace efforts

By Steve Oko

Mazi Kanunta Kanu, younger brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has objected to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s offer of amnesty to IPOB members, arguing that members of the movement, are not criminals in the first place to deserve amnesty.

Gov. Soludo had on Monday while speaking during a prayer session organised to seek divine intervention to end the Monday sit-at-home, announced amnesty to everyone bearing armsMazi Kanunta Kanu, younger brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has objected to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s offer of amnesty to IPOB members, arguing that members of the movement, are not criminals in the first place to deserve amnesty. illegally in the state.

But in a swift reaction, Kanu’s brother appreciated Soludo’s efforts towards restoring peace to Anambra State and the entire South East but reminded the new Governor that IPOB members ” are not criminals” nor are they responsible for the disturbing insecurity in the zone.

Kanunta who took to his Twitter handle wrote: ” @ KanuntaKanu: IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu formed #ESN to defend Biafra land against herdsmen. Upon the rendition of MNK, IPOB called for Monday sit-at-home which it has ended.”

He declared support for Soludo’s efforts to end criminality in the South East, maintaining that IPOB remains a peaceful movement.

” IPOB supports Gov. Soludo’s efforts to end criminality in South East but IPOB members are no criminals to be given amnesty”.

Vanguard News Nigeria