By Chinonso Alozie

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s legal team on Friday said the detained leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Service, DSS, was sacrificing for the emancipation of the Igboland from being destroyed.

The lead counsel to IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, stated this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, following their discussion with Kanu, at the DSS, facility in Abuja last Thursday.

Therefore, he called on the Igbos to remember Kanu, in their prayers as we mark the resurrection of our Lord Jesus, this week.

He explained further, “The routine Court-Ordered visit to our amiable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu took place on 14 April 2022. We had a very long, but fruitful briefing with Onyendu. The discussions were exclusively about our legal undertakings.

“Consistent with Onyendu’s appreciative nature, he sends his deep gratitude to you all – millions of his followers – for your doggedness and hard work, and especially to Ezigbo UmuChineke who have remained faithful to the demands of the present circumstances.

“Onyendu also seized the opportunity of the visit to express his heartfelt gratitude over the extraordinary performance of his erudite Lead Counsel – Chief Mike Ozehkome (SAN), and the entire indefatigable legal team, which is impacting hugely. He specially commended his legal team ably led by the legal Iroko of our time- Chief Mike Ozekome, SAN, for the uncommon feat.

“Onyendu is hopeful of brighter days ahead, as it is now indisputable that the days ahead are pregnant with good fortunes. We should not forget the fact that Onyendu, though may not be seen moving around a free person today, his present ordeal is a sacrifice too many, and ostensibly dedicated to the emancipation of all UmuChineke.”

“We must remember Onyendu in our prayers and use this solemn week to introspect on the journey covered and the one ahead, as we mark the resurrection of our Lord Jesus.

“Onyendu will surely emerge victorious in the end, and it shall happen soon. Onyendu enjoins you all, to always keep your eyes on the ball, even as enemies of UmuChineke are desecrating our land, which sacrilege is targeted at painting UmuChineke black, but they will not succeed. God will expose them all. Please, do not lose focus, keep your eyes on the ball always for maximum output. Victory is ours, Ezigbo UmuChineke,” Ejiofor said.