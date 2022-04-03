By Bashir Bello

KANO — Operatives of Police in Kano have gunned down no fewer than three kidnappers and rescued two kidnapped victims in their custody.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development to newsmen in Kano on Sunday said the kidnappers were killed in a gun duel that erupted between the kidnappers and the operatives.

SP Haruna said the victims were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their families.

According to him, “On Saturday at about 0130hrs, a report was received that unknown gunman stormed the resident of one Elisha Aminu, ‘m’, of Katsinawa Village, Tudun Wada LGA, Kano State and kidnapped his two daughters, (1) Zainab Elisha, ‘f’, 18 years old, (2) Nafisa Elisha, ‘f’, 16 years old and fled toward the fringes of Falgore Forest.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of Operation Puff Adder led by SP Kabir Aminu, Divisional Police Officer, Tudun Wada Division, and Operatives from Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad led by SP Shehu Dahiru to rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.

“The teams simultaneously swung into action with the help of a Local Vigilante Group called “Yan Bula”. The forest was combed and the gunmen were trapped, as a result, a gun duel erupted for about 2 hours. Three of the Kidnappers were gunned down and the two victims were rescued unhurt with no casualty on the part of the rescue team. One Locally Made AK-47 Rifle with 6 Live Ammunition Recovered. An angry mob also sets one of the Kidnappers ablaze.

“The bodies were rushed to Tudun Wada General Hospital where a Medical Doctor certified them dead. Victims are reunited with their families. Additional Puff Adder teams have been deployed to the forest for further possible arrest.

“The Commissioner of Police commended the officers that participated in the operation and appreciates the efforts of members of the Local Vigilante (‘Yan Bula) for their support and assistance.

“CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko warns that criminals will have no hiding place in Kano State. They are advised to either repent or leave the State completely, as no stone will be left unturned. Otherwise, they will be arrested and face the full wrath of the Law. He thanked Kano State Government, the good people of the State, other security agencies, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Liberty Organizations (CLOs), and other Community Policing Stakeholders for their prayers, encouragement, and continuous support, and cooperation. He urged residents to pray for the State, especially in this holy month of Ramadan, the Nation and report incidences to the nearest Police Station, and not take laws into their hands. Rigorous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts, and black spots will continue throughout the State, as the Command will sustain the ongoing “Operation Puff Adder” that is yielding positive results,” SP Haruna however said.