By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state government has formally launched the Agricultural Mechanization and Extension Services delivery support under the Kano State Agricultural Development Project, Sasakawa Africa Association.

The event hosted by the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, who is also the Commissioner for Agriculture, took place Saturday with plans to provide job opportunities to about 450,000 youth and women in the agriculture sector in the state.

“This mechanization project is a milestone to ensure food security in the state which is witnessing fast-growing population, create jobs for youth and women and provide raw materials for industries.

“This will change the traditional agricultural pattern from sustenance to a major agricultural venture” the deputy governor stated.

In his address, the Country Director, Sasakawa Africa Association, Professor Sani Miko gave a breakdown of activities of the mechanization project.

“The project strengthened seed system by injecting 20 metric tons foundation seeds and 1,300 Certified seed of high-quality seeds collaboration with IITA, ICRISAT and 8 consortium seed companies to ensure diffusion across every nook and cranny of the state

“977 clusters with 114,719 farmers from 20 LGAs were established and farmers are receiving support in the areas of crop productivity enhancement through farmer learning platforms and input support, post-harvest handling, agro-processing training, Business development and enterprise management.

“In this current year 2022 Sasakawa Africa Association will support 270,000 farmers from the 44 LGAs of the state, already 11,800 out of the networked farmers are undergoing improved vegetable production training, processing and marketing enterprise skills, while 58,000 farmers are receiving different capacity building- and support in the area of dry season cereals production. The balance will be reached by the wet season

“Today a total of 110 motorcycles will be distributed to KSADP’s Extension Agents to facilitate dissemination of the right information and improved technologies at the right time to the farmer’s doorstep across the intervention communities

“Additionally, over 220 farmer groups which constitute about 5,500 farmers will be supported with pre-and post-harvest mechanization these include

“244 water pumps, 140 improved planters, 97 rice transplanters, 45 Rice parboiling kits, 9 rice mills equipped with 9 Destoners. Others include, 9 Hammer mills equipped with 9 Hullers, 9 power tillers, 15 maize shellers, 6 Threshers And more will be coming in the next quarter of the year” he stated.

