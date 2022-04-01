By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AN All Progressives Congress,APC presidential aspirant in the 2023 election,Mr Tein Jack-Rich, has donated the sum of N15 million to victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Jack-Rich,who is the President, Belemaoil Producing Ltd, a first indigenous oil exploration and production company in Nigeria,made the donation, Friday, during a visit to commiserate with the government and people of Kaduna.

Regretting the unfortunate development, he called for concerted efforts in tackling insecurity in the country.

The oil mogul called for a united and formidable force, which consisted of all Nigerians, to win the current war against terrorism.

”’We need to come together as one indivisible Nigeria that is determined to take back her peace and tranquility in fighting these enemies of our country.

”Let me commend the Nigeria Army for the free medical service to the victims of the attack and for their timely rescue efforts, in collaboration with other security agencies.

”Our government needs to pull in all resources, our security apparatus needs to step up intelligence, strategies and gallantry, and the public needs to contribute in terms of information and security consciousness in dealing with this very huge challenge,” Jack-Rich said.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, injured and kidnapped, the oil mogul urged them to remain calm and prayerful.

”My heart reaches out to their loved ones, I pray that those in captivity regain their freedom, those injured, speedy recovery and the families of those that lost their lives, the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

”I know nothing can take away this pain that you feel. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

The Presidential hopeful also appealed to the attackers to lay down arms and embrace peace.

Earlier the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, who received the cash donation on behalf of the victims, expressed appreciation for the humanitarian gesture, and urged other Nigerians to emulate Jack-Rich.

Jack-Rich who also visited victims of The attack at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, prayed for their quick healing.

In his remark, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Col. Stephen Onuchukwu, said that the hospital received 26 victims of the train and had since discharged 19 of them.

According to Onuchukwu, all the patients were treated for free as part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility.

One of the victims, Mr Yakubu Nuhu, Katsina State Commissioner for Health, has commended the Nigerian Army for its rescue efforts, which saved the lives of many Nigerians during the unfortunate attack.

Nuhu also lauded the hospital for the world class treatment, at no cost, given to the victims.