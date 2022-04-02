Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Following the heinous attack by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna rail on Monday, to say that Kaduna state or worse still, the entire country is under siege is an understatement. Incessant killings, destruction of properties and kidnapping of people including school children which have plagued the land over the years, have intensified, leaving the government looking helpless and clueless.

Just when people began relying on the rail transportation which is regarded as one of the safest means of transportation, the dare devils struck. With the latest attack on the Kaduna-bound train conveying over 300 passengers, the rail system is no more an option at all except government does the right thing.



Reports have it that the Kaduna-bound train which was on Monday evening attacked, left many passengers dead. Those who are alive are either among the injured or abducted by the terrorists who shot at them after bombing the rail track. Note that there have been more than two different terrorist attacks in Kaduna State since the rail bombing.

How a state like Kaduna which houses the highest number of federal government’s security outfits ended up as easy prey for terrorists, in such quick succession for that matter, beats one’s imagination. Nigerians who have decried worsening insecurity in the country are particularly miffed about how woefully this very administration has failed, security wise.

The government’s reactive approach to addressing incessant attacks by terrorists is a clear indication of an administration bereft of ideas. The outrage on social media is a good testament of how pissed-up Nigerians are with their government. Many have been wondering why FG spent billions of borrowed funds to build rail system, yet ignoring installation of simple basic technology that costs less to secure the infrastructure.

Was that deliberate? Anyone who thinks it was, shouldn’t be judged because, considering the spate of insecurity in the country, that should have been the first thing to be fixed before commencing operations.

“After one or two attacks on rail tracks in some parts of the country, recently, one thought NRC and security operatives would deploy drone surveillance over every passenger train on journey…”, Tajudeen wrote on Facebook.

Also, Award-winning writer, Obinna Udenwe said, “ Two things make me so angry about the Kaduna train terrorists attack. First, that in a 21st century world, Nigeria has a train system that is not digitized.

An attack has happened and we don’t know the actual number of passengers in the train. We hear that many people in the train did not purchase tickets; that there is no enough screening of passengers and that there is no security. Second, Nigerians are now so used to killings and death so much that we trivialize them. A young person was shot and she tweeted that she was in the train and had just been shot, but some Nigerians, mostly young people were so callous and insensitive as to insult, denigrate and call her names.

That lady, Dr. Chinelo died from the attack, I wonder how those who insulted her on Twitter feel now. But this is Nigeria, most people have no conscience, that’s why they throng accident scenes not to rescue the victims but to take photographs, including Selfies with the dead. I don’t know what can change Nigeria and Nigerians. May God save us!”

Even the Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi thinks if the right security equipment was installed, the Monday terrorist attack wouldn’t have occurred. He told reporters that the unfortunate incident that led to loss of lives and tracks, could have been avoided if a N3 billion digital security equipment had been acquired.

“The cost of what we’ve lost is more than N3 billion. We’ve lost tracks, we’ve lost human beings, and the equipment is just N3 billion,” he said.

Martins Ajayi wrote, “This is part of the games, taking undue advantages of every unpleasant situation. Building infrastructure without solving the problem of insecurity is a waste of time and resources, useless leaders do the needful that would better our society”.

Abu Ango said, “This is where administration failed- having a non-engineering ministry, because if it were an engineer that is heading this Ministry, this engineering security service would have been his number one priority in order to save lives and property”.

In general, the emotional outbursts by the masses following the rail attack have been overwhelming. Reacting to the rail attacks through a short piece on facebook titled, ‘#KadunaTrainAttack and Buhari’s Insensitivity’, writer and activist, Betty Abbah wrote, “Buhari is not only outstanding as Nigeria’s Most Incompetent President ever but also as Most Insensitive.

And he keeps beating his own records even when we hope somehow he would march on the breaks.”Why is going to watch a soccer match (which we eventually lost to Ghana anyways) such a priority less than a day after a terror attack on a train in which scores of your citizens are dead, others maimed and many others kidnapped? Who are his advisers? Are we to now normalise these avoidable deaths, these insecurities?It’s truly sad that we would have to remain in this confused political entanglement for one more year. Sad. –BA”

”Different strokes for different people. If it was South East, you will see soldiers burning innocent people’s homes, shooting and joyfully videoing it”, Vince Fred wrote.

Also, Ibemere Ebere wrote, “Nigerians are keeping quiet about the ongoing destruction on the railway and other facilities…let it be known to you that FG borrowed heavily to fund these projects and we never pay oooo. Very soon, people will stop using railways and it will be another failed venture. The ripple effect will be very disastrous”.

Blessing Oyomon said, “ It’s better to live in Ukraine than in Nigeria. APC regime will be held accountable for all the innocent citizens dying every day in Nigeria. God Almighty will judge you and your generation”.

@Paulnwanem Ananti, “This shows that some people in government are supporting this evil called terrorists, last time was airport, today is train, who knows where they’re going to attack tomorrow and government is not doing any serious thing to stop these monsters. But they are sending more soldiers to Imo to kill and burn houses…”

“I thought they are repenting, why do we still have them around, later they catch them and free them and plant them into the army, why wouldn’t there be spies in the Nigerian Army”, Nath Nathanael, questioned.

Everestus Ogumia wrote, “Why all this happening? So this country has become a failed state and they are trying to bring old 70 years man to lead Nigeria again. Honestly, these people know what they are doing by setting this country backwards”.

“Nigeria government has not secured people travelling on the road how much more people going through bushes on train. I said it, when they will start attacking the train, who will be there to rescue them?,” Dozie Olisa said.

Okpako Imarah wrote, “Imported and home grown bandits for political and selfish reasons are now showing their importers their madness. But unfortunately, innocent people are dying and wounded”.

For Ugochukwu Sunday and others, it’s all about 2023. “And another ancestor is warming up to take over, shameless people are singing his praises…”

Mike Epue wrote, “That’s why more than ever before, as 2023 beckons, Nigeria is in dire need of a leader who will do the needful by changing the narrative. As yet, what we are seeing are recycled persons who have nothing to offer angling to come and lead us. This development is unacceptable”.

“Nigeria is sitting on a timed-bomb. A lot of evil activities are going on and we pretend as if all is well. Sooner than we think, these faceless people called bandits will hold this nation captive”, Uchenna Ofor wrote.

Engr. Prince Domtec wrote, “One of the greatest achievements of this present government. 2023 be wise; he who falls in a pit toilet thrice, is deemed to be unwise”.

Also, Benson lends his voice. “Which way Nigeria? Things are getting worse by the day, who will save us from this quagmire? Nigerians are supposed to get wiser by this time and ought not to be deceived again in 2023 by our expired leaders”.

“So, where’s safe in this so called jungle country Nigeria? The youth that are supposed to gather together and support a meaningful leader are the ones jumping up and down for the old cargoes”, Shola Taiwo wrote.

Donatus Mark questions the where about of security officers who should have foiled the attack. “Where are the Secret Security forces that they cannot study and put an end to this national disgrace? It appears that terrorists have infiltrated the government and security agencies”.

Another facebook user wrote, “After bombing Kaduna train and killings, tomorrow you will hear they have surrendered and Nigeria government/Army will give them special treatment”.

Someone is even questioning the usefulness of the NIN exercise which Nigerians were told will help tackle insecurity.

“What is now the benefit/usefulness of Sheik Isa Pantani NIN than nationalising his brothers and sisters from Niger Republic and Chad as Nigeria citizens”.