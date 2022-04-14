By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna Police Command under the leadership of CP Yekini A Ayoku, has allayed the fears in the mind of the general public, particularly commuters plying various highways within the state and its connecting axis, that it has mapped out specific areas of interest and has drawn elaborate personnel as well as logistic deployment to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration across the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Muhammed Jalige in a statement on Thursday, said the strategic deployment became necessary considering the expected increase in the volume of road users coming in and out of the state occasioned by the disruption of train services and to equally augment the Inspector General of Police’s deployment a fortnight ago.

“The personnel for this special operation was drawn from Police Mobile Force (MOPOL), State Intelligent Bureau (SIB), Anti Kidnapping Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Units (EOD), and the conventional Police all geared towards ensuring adequate protection of lives and property of law-abiding citizens of the state before, during and after the Easter celebrations. The arrangement is to cover highways, worship centers, recreational centers, and other places operationally marked as vulnerable.”

“The CP also in his administrative prowess tasked his Area Commanders, DPOs, and tactical Commanders to embark on effective and rigorous patrol of their respective areas of responsibility.”

“The indefatigable Commissioner of Police is calling on the general public to go about their lawful businesses without any form of apprehension or fear of molestation as he has assured them of improved visibility policing. He also asked them to take full advantage of the Command’s designated emergency numbers as follows; (+234)8075391105 and (+234)7039675856 or call their respective Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to report any suspicious person(s) or object as he has assured them of a speedy response.”

“CP Ayoku finally wishes the Christian faithful a happy Easter celebration and urged them to commit the security situations and of the nation in their prayers,” he said.