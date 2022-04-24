.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku has called on religious organizations and communities to join hands with police and other security agencies in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the state.

Speaking when a delegation of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Kaduna Branch went on a courtesy call in his office, the CP said the security challenges facing Kaduna state and Nigeria require multi-dimensional solutions, noting that while the community can assist security agencies with vital information, religious bodies can help with prayers.

“We all know the challenges here, please do your best to make it better. We have been sent here to work and we would do the work. Security is a collective responsibility please join hands with us whatever you can do to assist with the security of the state please do it.

“You can intercede for us in prayer to ensure we resolve the security challenges. We will work assiduously by day and night to make sure that security in Kaduna state improves. Most of us are not indigenes of Kaduna state, you have made Kaduna your home, whatever you can do to make your state better, please do it.

“I thank you for coming to see me. Allah did not make a mistake by directing my path here, the day I reported here, he has designed me that I would pray at Ansar-Ud-Deen. Consider me as part of Ansar-Ud-Deen,” the CP said.

Chairman Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Kaduna Branch, Alhaji Saburideen Adeyemi said the visit was to welcome the new CP to Kaduna state and to appreciate his attendance at the last Juma’at prayer at the mosque. “Your attendance at the last Juma’at prayer was surprising, there was no notice. You just walked in and prayed with us, we appreciate. We pray that your stay in Kaduna during this difficult period will be a success.

The Chief Imam, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Kaduna Branch, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Kijan offered prayers for the new CP to have a successful stay in Kaduna state and for Allah to bring the security challenges in the state and across the country to an end.