Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

How train bombing, airport invasion and incessant killings embolden bandits, heighten fear

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

IF the presence of military institutions were to guarantee peace, safety and protection, Kaduna State would have emerged as the most peaceful and protected entity in Nigeria. Kaduna is blessed with not only elite military establishments but is also home to the largest number of respectable military institutions, making the state the envy of other parts of Nigeria.

Indeed, it leaves one wondering how one state managed to be so blessed with such a large number of elite military agencies, with both intimidating artillery weapons and infantry personnel with global battlefield medals. Unlike other states of the federation with the presence of one military base, a police command and a few security outfits, Kaduna has no fewer than 13 military establishments spread across the state. These are not mean institutions, and are manned by many top officials.

The state is host to the elite 1st Division of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Nigerian Defense Industry, Nigerian Airforce Training School, Nigerian Police College and the Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia.

Other military institutions in Kaduna are: The Nigerian Army School of Legal Services, Bassawa Zaria, the Nigerian Defence Academy, the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia, the Nigerian Army School of Military Police, Army Operation Base, Southern Kaduna and the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

With these and other security agencies operating in Kaduna, the state and its environs should have become a veritable military fortress that cannot be easily overrun by bandits or terrorists. But this is not the case. It has paradoxically suffered more attacks by daring bandits and terrorists than many other states in the North or any other part of the country.

These audacious attacks have come in torrents and destructive fashion, leading to the killing of thousands of innocent persons, destruction of key national infrastructure and the kidnapping for ransom of very important Nigerians. Members of the armed forces have also fallen victims to the ravenous elements, which apparently are always on the lookout for top officials to maim, kill or kidnap for pecuniary gains.

The terrorists, who appear to enjoy the notoriety they are gaining daily by their onslaughts against civilians and military personnel after raiding the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, have stepped up their nefarious assaults on many other institutions, wreaking havoc in the process, notwithstanding the threat by the military establishments to eliminate them.

Undaunted by repeated verbal threats by the military to deal ruthlessly with them, the bandits, who have now been labelled as terrorists by a court of law in Nigeria, have ferociously unleashed more attacks on communities, government establishments and organisations apparently to prove their invincibility and prowess.

As a proof, between 2021 to March 2022, security was breached around Mando, Afaka and the International Airport Kaduna with impunity. First, the criminal elements attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation and abducted over 40 students, which they kept in their custody for months until their financial conditions were met by parents of the victims. Next, the terrorists descended on the premier military university, Nigerian Defence Academy, where an officer was brutally slain and another taken captive and only freed by colleagues after some time in captivity.

And, as if these were not enough, the terrorists continued to show prowess and contempt for the security agencies by openly invading the runway of the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday last week in large numbers, threatening the free landing and takeoff of flights. Even without provocation, they brutally murdered a security guard they sighted around the airport before retreating.

The brutal terrorists, who were seen in large numbers breaching the security of the airport in columns of motorcycles, rode triumphantly out of the strategic public facility in a show of heroism without any challenge from any quarters and made a mockery of the security system at the airport. If the armed elements had been taken seriously, none of them would have been spared to leave the airport alive. But they were left to retreat all on their own terms. Neither the police nor the army found it necessary to confront the bandits who openly came out in search of anyone to challenge.

Apparently emboldened by the seeming victory they recorded at the airport, the bandits tweaked their game plan and moved to lay ambush for the public train that runs between Kaduna and Abuja ferrying millions of passengers daily between the two major Nigerian towns. The killers successfully and without any challenge or anyone knowing of their evil plot, laid tonnes of explosives on the rail track of the Nigerian Railway Corporation and waited for their victims to arrive, and they succeeded in their evil scheme. As the ill-fated train conveying more than 400 passengers from Abuja to Kaduna, approached the mined location, they detonated their explosive device and the rest is history.

Some passengers were killed instantly by the overwhelming blast. Others were brutally shot to death by the militants as they moved from coach to coach shooting and maiming their occupants.

Apparently confused and humbled by the attack, the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation has not been able to come out with the true manifest of those who boarded the devastated train many days after the vicious attack. Nigerians, have however been circulating what looks like the manifest with names and phone numbers of the passengers of the stricken train.

Military top brass, top government functionaries and Nigerian governors have also spoken out over the blast, which claimed many lives and damaged the train and other public facilities, which the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotmi Amaechi, said would cost the country over N3 billion to repair apart from the precious lives lost to the terrorists.

Amaechi, who was among the first set of public officials to visit the site of the blast, said the attack could have been prevented if the request by the ministry for drones, helicopters and other integrated security apparatuses had been approved and released to them. “We even need helicopters apart from the drones. The solution is not running away from the bandits but to provide the technology that lets you know they’re around,” the minister said.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, is upset the security and military agencies failed to act on available intelligence on the presence on the activities of the terrorists who eventually struck the NRC train filled with hundreds of Nigerians on Monday. The governor lamented that the location of the militants who wreaked the havoc on the train was not a secret one but known to security agencies in the country.

El-Rufai pointed out: “Before, they were categorised as bandits and if you bombed them, you would have issues with human rights organisations and international criminal courts and so on. But, now that they have been declared terrorists by the court, they can be legally killed without any consequences from international human rights organisations.”

The governor stated that the camps and phone numbers of the terrorists were known by the military agencies, describing his state as being in a state of war that needed urgent help.

The governor added: “We know where their camps are, we know where they are; the SSS have their phone numbers, they listen to them, and they give me the report. We know what they are planning. We shouldn’t be waiting for them to attack; why can’t we go after them?” he asked rhetorically.

“We are in a state of war; this place should be declared a war zone. The Army, Air Force, and the Police should go in there and kill them.”

Although the train attack poses a serious challenge to the security agencies in the country, it is not clear if that would provoke them to move against the terrorists, who may also be planning another onslaught, basking in the euphoria of their recent ‘victories’ over the state.

But going by the anger that has trailed the incessant attacks in Kaduna and elsewhere in the country, raising questions about the military’s capability and decisiveness to deal with the wanton assaults, it may be the turn of the marauders to meet their waterloo in their next attack point.

How soon that happens, will likely shape the state of battle between the security forces and evil terrorists terrorising the land with reckless abandon