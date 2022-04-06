-by Akinboye Oyewumi, Okeigbo

For a very long time to come, the recent fatal attack on the train traveling from Kaduna to Abuja will dominate national discourse for two main reasons;

*It was avoidable if we had done the needful

*Lives across social strata were lost

I pay my condolences to the dead, I wish those who were wounded quick recovery, I pray that all those kidnapped will be found, and I wish the security agencies God’s help as they try to fish out the perpetrators

It is now eleven years since Boko Haram unleashed untold mayhem on Nigeria, and we have had to live with the consequences including acts of kidnapping and banditry under which the rail line tragedy fall ever since then.

While it is true that the federal government may not actually be folding its arms, the reality that confronts us is that much more needs to be done for Nigerians to really feel safe in their own country.

All the attacks since 2011 have brought to the fore the fact that our great country is inadequately and improperly policed, and the Kaduna- Abuja rail line attack has further driven home that point

It was with mixed feelings that I listened to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, a member of the Federal Executive Council tell journalists that the federal government will now have to employ the services of local vigilante groups to protect the rail lines.

One wonders why it took this long for the federal government to understand the clamour of the Southwest Governors and leaders that the solution to the nation’s insecurity crisis is STATE POLICE

Governors in the Northwest are now singing the same song.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, and his brother governor’s are totally vindicated

Perhaps the executive is not as guilty as the legislature whose members are the real, direct and ultimate representatives of the people, becausethey know where the shoe pinches their constituents

Maybe if the Senators and Members of the House of Representatives had given so much time and energy to passing a bill on state police like they did with the electoral act amendment bill the Federal Government would probably have heeded their call

Unfortunately, Nigerians believe the legislators don’t care because they have enough protection against the bandits.

I am convinced that the National Assembly has what it takes to change that perception, and ensure the passage of a bill on state police.

I appeal to members of the House of Representatives as well as Senators from Ondo State to lead the crusade before the expiration of their tenure next year.

Nigeria our beloved country is really bleeding and we trust our legislators to come to the rescue like they did with the electoral act amendment bill.

May our nation not be turned to a killing field.