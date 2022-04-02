By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and a youth forum have called on a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon.Mohammed Sani Sha’aban to contest for the Governorship of Kaduna State come 2023.

The students said if Hon. Shaaban yielded to their call, they will support him regardless of whatever platform he decides to contest.

Hon. Sha’aban represented Zaria Federal Constituency from May 2003 to May 2007 and had distinguished himself with qualitative representation.,they said.

At a press conference in Arewa House Kaduna, the Chief Principal Aide to the NANS President, Comrade Abdulafis Anifowoshe and the Kaduna State Joint Campus Council (JCC) Chairman, Comrade Uzaifa Bello said, they were ready to mobilize students and youths in their millions to support Sha’aban’s candidature once he yielded to their call.

“Hon. Sha’aban has continued to identify with the downtrodden and the vulnerable in the State and across Nigeria, he has also associated with student plights and have shown good leadership qualities that make him a good candidate to govern Kaduna State.”

” We therefore call on Hon. Sani Sha’aban (Danburan Zazzau) to join the Gubernatorial race for Kaduna 2023 under any party of his choice. We will give him our total support” .

On insecurity ravaging the State, the student and youth forum said, Hon. Shaaban has the requisite capacity to check mate the activities of bandits and make the State safe for all to live in.

” We also call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the candidature of Hon. Sha’aban to help reposition the state and build on the good legacies in place”.