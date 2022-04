By Bose Adelaja

An early morning fatal accident involving four vehicles occurred, Friday, on Odo-Iya-Alaro Bridge, inward Maryland, Lagos.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts said the accident occurred at about 4a.m.

It was learned that a truck, tipper and two commercial buses were involved in the accident.

The number of those injured could not be ascertained at press time, but men of LASTMA have arrived the scene.

Details later.

Vanguard News