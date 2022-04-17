By Chinonso Alozie

Security operatives have engaged unknown gunmen on Sunday in a gun battle in some parts of Orlu and Orsu Local Government Areas of Imo state.

Vanguard gathered the gun battle which started Saturday night caused panic and forced residents into their houses for safety as some fled into the bushes.

An intelligence officer who spoke to Vanguard alleged that the security operatives stormed the affected areas based on the report that the unknown gunmen were regrouping to launch attacks.

From the areas of the gun battle, a guest house, Inland guest house or ukwu Aki guest house was razed down on Sunday morning.

At the time of filing this report, the affected areas were Amanachi, Awo-idemili in the Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

While Orlu town starting from Banana junction and environs witnessed the heat of the battle.

According to a source who spoke to Vanguard from some of the affected villages, claimed that “There were casualties during the gun battle but he was not specific whether it was the security agencies or the unknown gunmen that suffered the losses.

“We can’t say for sure. What I can say is that these men are fighting seriously between the security men and the unknown gunmen.

“This battle started from Saturday night and later on Sunday morning, a guest house was burnt. Inland guest house and other people shops and houses.”

However, at the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Command, Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, was yet to respond to the incident.