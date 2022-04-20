By Victoria Ojeme

No fewer than 13 out of 19 Nigerians detained in various camps in Poland have been released.

Their release followed the intervention of the Nigeria Ambassador to Poland, Major General Christian Ugwu (rtd).

A statement on Wednesday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit Nigerians in Diaspora Commission quoted Ugwu as saying that among the remaining six persons in detention camps, one claimed to be a Cameroonian.

“Unfortunately, the remaining five, all applied for international protection (asylum) in Poland including Igwe Ikechukwu Christian, who had been interviewed by some foreign media.

“They cannot be released until the Government of Poland takes a decision on their application or they decide to withdraw the application”, the envoy added.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Poland assured Nigerians that the Mission will continue to do its best to ensure that the interest of Nigerians are well taken care of, despite the fact that they had been adequately briefed on the likely consequences of remaining as undocumented immigrants in Poland.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in March immediately approved the evacuation of Nigerians mostly students trapped in the Russian- Ukrainian crisis back home.

The directive was swiftly carried out by the inter-ministerial agencies coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with over 1600 Nigerians brought back home.