By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied reports that Eberechukwu, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, was in its custody.

Online media (not Vanguard) had reported the arrest and detention of the former first lady of Anambra state.

The online media said she was arrested over alleged fraud.

However, when Vanguard contacted Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesman, he denied the report, saying that she is not in EFCC’s custody.

Recall that her husband, Willie Obiano was apprehended about a month ago at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after handing over to his successor, Soludo.

Eberechukwu had last week declared interest to contest in the 2023 elections to represent Anambra North District at the Senate under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.