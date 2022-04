By Nwafor Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United forward, has announced the death of his baby boy. He made the announcement via his Twitter handle.

According to him: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”