Jubilant youths celebrating Ayade's court victory welcome Asuquo Ekpenyong to Ogoja

By Emma Una

THOUSANDS of youths who thronged Ogoja Local Government Area headquartres on Thursday afternoon erupted into jubilation and dancing to welcome Hon Asuquo Ekpenyong to Ogoja who arrived the place same moment the Abuja High Court threw out the PDP case challenging the defection of Senator Professor Ben Ayade to the APC

The jubilant youths sang the victory song to celebrate the judgement which gave the governor a clean bill to defect to the APC signalling more successes ahead.

Asuquo Ekpenyong told the jubilant youths that he went to pay them a visit to express his gratitude and goodwill to them for the soladariry they showed by turning up in large numbers to participate in the Cross River Youths Summit which held on 19th February at the U J Esuene stadium in Calabar-.

“On February 19th thousands of you joined your counterparts from across the state to participate in the Cross River Youth Summit.

“As a child raised by good parents that action is not taken for granted by me which is the reason I have come here to thank you for your solidarity and support for the government of Senator Professor Ben Ayade”

Hon Ekpenyong urged the youths to register in the soon coming voters registration exercise in large numbers and also encourage their parents to do sane because the time for the youths is now.

“Your strength lies in your vote therefore you should not take it lightly because with your voter’s card you can elect who you want and also contest the 2023 elections”.

He called on them to also register as members of the All Progressives Congress as that was the only party that means we’ll for them and the country”

“APC is the only party for the Progressives and young people are progressives because the future is theirs. It is therefore important that you register and become a member and enjoy the full rights of the party”

Ekpenyong who also addressed the traditional rulers and APC party leaders and stakeholders called on them to continue to support the government of Senator Professor Ben Ayade who means well for the state.

His Highness, Ntol Julius Ayate who spoke onbehalf of the Ogoja Traditional Rulers Council prayed for the commissioner and assured him of their effort to get everyone registered in their communities to boost the voting strength.of Ogoja as the mother local government area in the northern part of the state.

“Ogoja is your home and you are welcome here anyday. Whatever blessings you have received, we cover such blessings with a blanket to complete such blessings”

Hon Ekpenyong also visited Boki Local Government Area where he addressed chiefs, stakeholders and thousands of youths at Boje the council headquarters on the need to register in the forth coming voters registration exercise and also join the APC.

Vanguard News