Ex-President, Doctor Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara over the death of his wife, Mrs Felicia Wabara.

In a message of condolence to the former President of the Senate, Jonathan expressed sadness over the exit of Mrs Wabara and prayed for God to grant her soul eternal rest.

The former President also described the late Mrs Wabara as a devout woman who lived an impactful life, adding that her passing has created a vacuum in the family.

He stated: “I condole with Senator Adolphus Wabara, former President of the Senate, on the demise of his dear wife, Mrs Felicia Wabara at the age of 69.

“I know this is a very sad moment for you and members of your family, owing to the vacuum that her death has created in your family.

“Your wife was a pillar of support and strength to you, having been with you all the way and played a significant role in your success and achievements in life.

“Please take solace in the fact that she lived an exemplary and impactful life of service to God and humanity. On behalf of my family, please accept my condolences.”

Vanguard News Nigeria