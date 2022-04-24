.

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the Government and people of Oyo State over the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, describing the late traditional ruler as a great leader who recorded considerable achievements during his long and glorious reign.

In a condolence letter to the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seye Makinde, Dr Jonathan noted that the late Alaafin was a skilled custodian of the tradition and culture of his people who had an eventful and epoch-making reign.

The former President stated: “I condole with the Government and people of Oyo State and other family members on the transition to the eternal glory of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, after a long and glorious reign.

“Oba Adeyemi’s voyage on earth was full of notable achievements and epoch-making reign as a highly revered royal father. He was a great leader, bridge builder and a skilled custodian of the tradition and culture of his people.

“His journey back to his ancestors shuts the curtain on a glorious era in Oyo. He will be greatly missed not only in Oyo State but across the nation for his wisdom, disposition to peace and unity as well as other patriotic traits which he daily exhibited.

“I commiserate with his family and the entire people of Oyo; I urge them to take solace in the fact that Oba Adeyemi lived a long and impactful life of service.”

