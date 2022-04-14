Registered members of the New Nigeria People’s Party who have indicated their intention to vie for elective positions in the 2023 General Elections jointly call on the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the Party for a mandatory and urgent review of its published costs for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for various categories of Elective Offices.

Three presidential aspirants decried the undemocratic and unfair measures taken by the Party, to which they have made vital contributions towards mobilising its membership, owing to the joining of the Kwankwasiyya movement, which in a fortnight overhauled the internal structure of the party and through its National Convention, seized control of up to 90% of the party structure.

Aspirants to other political offices also lamented the lack of democratic and participatory processes in decision making of the NEC as efforts to engage with the Committee were blocked.

According to some, they have started growing the Party at the grassroots and allowing moneybags to hijack the Party goes against its ethos as a Party of the masses.

Others were of the opinion that the Party is now being run as a sole proprietorship business with lack of respect for the voices of stakeholders.

For some others, the NEC should have made the cost of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms very affordable so that aspirants can spend money on mobilizing grassroots support.

The issues as aggrieved aspirants jointly agreed are:

The exorbitant charges of the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms;

The limited timeframe given for the purchase of the expensive forms;

The hurriedly published costs to the extent that obvious errors were unnoticed;

Taking over about 90% of the NNPP structure;

The sly encouragement of aspirants to participate in party jingle which from every indication is aimed at projecting a consensus candidate with all others as his followers; and

The clear indication that all of the above is being done to push other contestants aside, specifically targeting presidential aspirants who have been tasked to pay N30,000,000.00 between April 11 and April 15, thus giving very slim chances for others to contest against Engr Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to the National Publicity Secretary, Amb. Major Agbo Gilbert, in a press conference, he categorically stated that there are 15 presidential aspirants.

Most of these aspirants have indicated interest prior to the joining of the now Party Leader, Engr Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (a ceremonial role not recognised in the Constitution of the NNPP).

There now remains four presidential aspirants, including the Party Leader, two youth aspirants and one female aspirant.

In one voice, they sued for peaceful, fair and open processes throughout the party primaries, with respect for the democratic rights of all contestants, and for immediate reconsideration of the decision of the NEC to prevent further breakdown of the Party.

Dated April 14th, 2022

Signed,

Madam Eliza Kemi Moses

Mr Faduri Oluwadare Joseph

Mr Victor Ani-laju

Comrade Abubakar Magaji

Comrade Abubakar Sadeeq Suleiman

Ifeanyi Christopher Joshua